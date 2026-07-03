Dodgers play the Padres after Rushing’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (43-43, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-31, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (43-43, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (5-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.58 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -248, Padres +200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres after Dalton Rushing had four hits on Thursday in a 12-7 win over the Padres.

Los Angeles has gone 27-14 at home and 57-31 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .267, the best team batting average in the NL.

San Diego has a 20-22 record in road games and a 43-43 record overall. The Padres have a 20-33 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16 for 44 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 33 extra base hits (16 doubles and 17 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11 for 44 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .321 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Padres: 4-6, .264 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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