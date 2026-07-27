Manassas Park man, 94, dies after Nokesville crash; truck driver charged

A 94-year-old Manassas Park man died Sunday, two days after his pickup was hit by a Freightliner truck in Nokesville.

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A 94-year-old Manassas Park man died Sunday, two days after his pickup was hit by a Freightliner truck in Nokesville.

Police said a 2021 Freightliner M2 was traveling north on Nokesville Road about 7:15 p.m. Friday when the driver failed to see another vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto Fauquier Drive.

The truck driver tried to slow down but swerved into the southbound lane, hitting a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 94-year-old Louis Arthur White of Manassas Park, Prince William County police Sgt. Erin Noble said in a news release.

White was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday from his injuries.

Officers charged the truck driver, 38-year-old Corey Latel Heflin of Springfield, with reckless driving, Noble said. Heflin was released on a court summons with a pending court date.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.