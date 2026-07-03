Diamondbacks begin 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (53-32, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:45…

Milwaukee Brewers (53-32, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jose Cabrera (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -167, Diamondbacks +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 26-18 record in home games and a 43-43 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 30-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 53-32 record overall and a 24-14 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 39-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 10 for 37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .492. Sal Frelick is 11 for 28 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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