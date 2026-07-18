Dallas takes on Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight win

Los Angeles Sparks (10-14, 5-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (16-8, 6-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (10-14, 5-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (16-8, 6-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will attempt to keep its five-game win streak going when the Wings take on Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.0 rebounds led by Jessica Shepard averaging 11.6.

The Sparks are 5-7 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA scoring 88.8 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

Dallas is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings defeated the Sparks 104-96 in their last matchup on June 6. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 30 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 89.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (leg).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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