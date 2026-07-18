New York visits Indiana after Clark’s 45-point game

New York Liberty (13-11, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (15-10, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

New York Liberty (13-11, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (15-10, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -1.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the New York Liberty after Caitlin Clark scored 45 points in the Indiana Fever’s 110-107 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Fever have gone 5-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Liberty are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Indiana averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.6 per game New York allows. New York averages 87.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 89.7 Indiana allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won 83-75 in the last matchup on June 7. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 30 points, and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 25.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 19.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 96.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points per game.

Liberty: 3-7, averaging 87.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Aliyah Boston: out (leg).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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