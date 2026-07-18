Atlanta hosts Chicago after Hillmon’s 24-point game

Chicago Sky (9-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-10, 8-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (9-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-10, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts the Chicago Sky after Naz Hillmon scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 111-92 victory against the Toronto Tempo.

The Dream have gone 8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fourth in the WNBA with 34.4 rebounds led by Angel Reese averaging 11.8.

The Sky have gone 1-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game. Kamilla Cardoso leads the Sky with 8.7.

Atlanta scores 89.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 89.4 Chicago allows. Chicago’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Atlanta has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 82-75 on June 9, with Rhyne Howard scoring 17 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is scoring 15.7 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10 points and 4.5 assists for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 16.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 87.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 92.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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