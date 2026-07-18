Connecticut visits Phoenix after Lacan’s 26-point showing

Connecticut Sun (7-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-18, 5-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (7-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-18, 5-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun plays the Phoenix Mercury after Leila Lacan scored 26 points in the Sun’s 96-83 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury have gone 3-9 in home games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 5.3.

The Sun are 3-8 in road games. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA giving up 86.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Phoenix scores 83.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 86.2 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Phoenix gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 96-83 on July 18. Lacan scored 26 points to help lead the Sun to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and eight assists for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lacan is averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Sun. Brittney Griner is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Natasha Mack: day to day (foot), Sami Whitcomb: day to day (knee), Kyara Linskens: day to day (knee).

Sun: Aneesah Morrow: out (conditioning), Saniya Rivers: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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