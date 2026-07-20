Dallas faces New York, seeks 7th straight victory

New York Liberty (13-12, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (17-8, 7-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (13-12, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (17-8, 7-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -3.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings heads into a matchup against New York Liberty as winners of six consecutive games.

The Wings are 8-3 on their home court. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 3.2.

The Liberty are 6-7 in road games. New York is eighth in the WNBA scoring 87.8 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

Dallas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). New York averages 87.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 85.2 Dallas allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 8 the Wings won 88-77 led by 22 points from Shepard, while Breanna Stewart scored 29 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepard is averaging 14.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 8-2, averaging 92.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Liberty: 2-8, averaging 86.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Paige Bueckers: day to day (undisclosed), Alanna Smith: day to day (leg).

Liberty: Marine Johannes: day to day (ankle), Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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