Cubs play the Cardinals after Swanson’s 3-home run game

St. Louis Cardinals (45-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-38, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (45-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-38, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (9-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: David Peterson (4-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -133, Cardinals +109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the St. Louis Cardinals after Dansby Swanson hit three home runs against the Padres on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 26-17 record in home games and a 49-38 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 45-39 record overall and a 22-18 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 20-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 13 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .287 for the Cubs. Swanson is 15 for 41 with two doubles, a triple and eight home runs over the last 10 games.

Ivan Herrera has 14 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 11 for 43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .258 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dustin May: day-to-day (ankle), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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