Cubs beat the Cardinals 6-4, scoring 4 runs in the sixth to avoid a series sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner drove in two runs, Pete Crow-Armstrong had two hits, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner drove in two runs, Pete Crow-Armstrong had two hits, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for four runs in the sixth inning against a sloppy St. Louis defense to top the Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday and avoid a series sweep.

Alex Bregman doubled in a run, pinch-hitter Pedro Ramirez had an RBI and the Cubs posted two unearned runs to win for the 10th time in their last 13 games.

St. Louis’ Jordan Walker hit his 20th homer, a three-run shot in the sixth, then drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to boost his RBI total to 67, tied for most in the majors. Rookie JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson each had two hits.

After Walker’s drive to deep left put St. Louis ahead 3-2, Chicago took advantage of two Cardinals errors in the bottom of the sixth.

Hoerner tied it 3-all with an RBI single off Matthew Liberatore (4-6). Michael Busch scored to make it 4-3 when third baseman José Fermin threw Dansby Swanson’s double-play grounder wide of second and into right field.

Hoerner scored from third on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to Walker in right. Swanson came home from second to make it 6-3 when Walker’s throw to third skipped wide of the bag.

Drew Pomeranz (1-3) pitched an inning of relief for his first win with the Cubs since rejoining them Friday. Jacob Webb tossed the final two innings for his third save.

Cubs started Javier Assad allowed no runs in 4 2/3 innings, yielding two singles while walking two and striking out two.

Liberatore allowed four earned runs on four hits in five-plus innings, and was nursing a 2-0 lead entering the sixth when Matt Svanson relieved. Liberatore walked two, hit three batters and struck out two.

The Cubs jumped ahead 2-0 in the first, scoring on Bregman’s double and Hoerner’s sacrifice fly.

Up next

Cardinals: RHP Dustin May (5-6, 4.80 ERA) faces Milwaukee LHP Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12) in St. Louis on Monday.

Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (3-1, 5.08) starts Tuesday at Baltimore against Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-8, 4.19).

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