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The Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 18, 2026, 3:35 PM

Saturday

At Royal Birkdale

Southport, United Kingdom

Purse: $17.8 million

Yardage: 7,223; Par: 70

Third Round

Sam Burns, United States 73-62-65—200
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 72-68-62—202
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-67-67—202
Ryan Gerard, United States 67-67-69—203
Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-62-71—203
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 71-66-67—204
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-68-69—204
Jackson Suber, United States 65-69-70—204
Tommy Fleetwood, England 69-67-69—205
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 72-66-67—205
Daniel Brown, England 66-71-69—206
Eric Cole, United States 76-64-66—206
Cameron John, Australia 70-67-69—206
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 70-69-67—206
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-68-69—206
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-67-67—206
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-70—206
Xander Schauffele, United States 71-69-66—206
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-68-70—206
Josele Ballester, Spain 71-70-66—207
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 70-69-68—207
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 71-67-69—207
Max Homa, United States 71-69-67—207
Sungjae Im, South Korea 66-72-69—207
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 67-69-71—207
Alex Smalley, United States 67-73-67—207
Justin Thomas, United States 70-69-68—207
Cameron Young, United States 67-67-73—207
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-69-69—208
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-67-68—208
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-67-69—208
Francesco Molinari, Italy 67-69-72—208
Collin Morikawa, United States 68-70-70—208
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 69-71-68—208
Jordan L. Smith, England 68-70-70—208
Sahith Theegala, United States 71-69-68—208
Matt Wallace, England 69-67-72—208
Bud Cauley, United States 68-68-73—209
Corey Conners, Canada 71-67-71—209
Pierceson Coody, United States 67-70-72—209
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 69-67-73—209
Russell Henley, United States 70-71-68—209
John Keefer, United States 70-68-71—209
Alex Noren, Sweden 71-69-69—209
Shaun Norris, South Africa 69-70-70—209
Marco Penge, England 72-68-69—209
Patrick Reed, United States 72-66-71—209
Adam Scott, Australia 72-66-71—209
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 70-68-71—209
Michael Brennan, United States 72-68-70—210
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-68-71—210
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-69-74—210
Chris Gotterup, United States 70-68-72—210
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-71-70—210
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-71-69—210
Victor Perez, France 68-69-73—210
J.J. Spaun, United States 70-67-73—210
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-72—211
Rickie Fowler, United States 71-69-71—211
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-68-74—211
Naoyuki Kataoka, Japan 73-68-70—211
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70-70-71—211
Nick Taylor, Canada 68-71-72—211
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 68-73-71—212
Min Woo Lee, Australia 70-71-71—212
John Parry, England 71-68-73—212
Marcus Plunkett, United States 70-71-71—212
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 69-72-71—212
Sepp Straka, Austria 68-70-74—212
Andy Sullivan, England 70-69-73—212
Ben Griffin, United States 69-70-74—213
Kazuki Higa, Japan 73-68-72—213
Peter Uihlein, United States 73-68-72—213
Laurie Canter, England 69-71-74—214
Jack McDonald, Scotland 70-71-73—214
Matthew Southgate, England 69-69-76—214
Keegan Bradley, United States 69-72-74—215
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 73-66-77—216

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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