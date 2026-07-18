The Open Championship Scores

Saturday At Royal Birkdale Southport, United Kingdom Purse: $17.8 million Yardage: 7,223; Par: 70 Third Round Sam Burns, United States…

Saturday

At Royal Birkdale

Southport, United Kingdom

Purse: $17.8 million

Yardage: 7,223; Par: 70

Third Round

Sam Burns, United States 73-62-65—200 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 72-68-62—202 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-67-67—202 Ryan Gerard, United States 67-67-69—203 Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-62-71—203 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 71-66-67—204 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-68-69—204 Jackson Suber, United States 65-69-70—204 Tommy Fleetwood, England 69-67-69—205 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 72-66-67—205 Daniel Brown, England 66-71-69—206 Eric Cole, United States 76-64-66—206 Cameron John, Australia 70-67-69—206 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 70-69-67—206 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-68-69—206 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-67-67—206 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-70—206 Xander Schauffele, United States 71-69-66—206 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-68-70—206 Josele Ballester, Spain 71-70-66—207 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 70-69-68—207 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 71-67-69—207 Max Homa, United States 71-69-67—207 Sungjae Im, South Korea 66-72-69—207 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 67-69-71—207 Alex Smalley, United States 67-73-67—207 Justin Thomas, United States 70-69-68—207 Cameron Young, United States 67-67-73—207 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-69-69—208 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-67-68—208 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-67-69—208 Francesco Molinari, Italy 67-69-72—208 Collin Morikawa, United States 68-70-70—208 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 69-71-68—208 Jordan L. Smith, England 68-70-70—208 Sahith Theegala, United States 71-69-68—208 Matt Wallace, England 69-67-72—208 Bud Cauley, United States 68-68-73—209 Corey Conners, Canada 71-67-71—209 Pierceson Coody, United States 67-70-72—209 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 69-67-73—209 Russell Henley, United States 70-71-68—209 John Keefer, United States 70-68-71—209 Alex Noren, Sweden 71-69-69—209 Shaun Norris, South Africa 69-70-70—209 Marco Penge, England 72-68-69—209 Patrick Reed, United States 72-66-71—209 Adam Scott, Australia 72-66-71—209 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 70-68-71—209 Michael Brennan, United States 72-68-70—210 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-68-71—210 Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-69-74—210 Chris Gotterup, United States 70-68-72—210 Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-71-70—210 Brooks Koepka, United States 70-71-69—210 Victor Perez, France 68-69-73—210 J.J. Spaun, United States 70-67-73—210 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-72—211 Rickie Fowler, United States 71-69-71—211 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-68-74—211 Naoyuki Kataoka, Japan 73-68-70—211 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70-70-71—211 Nick Taylor, Canada 68-71-72—211 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 68-73-71—212 Min Woo Lee, Australia 70-71-71—212 John Parry, England 71-68-73—212 Marcus Plunkett, United States 70-71-71—212 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 69-72-71—212 Sepp Straka, Austria 68-70-74—212 Andy Sullivan, England 70-69-73—212 Ben Griffin, United States 69-70-74—213 Kazuki Higa, Japan 73-68-72—213 Peter Uihlein, United States 73-68-72—213 Laurie Canter, England 69-71-74—214 Jack McDonald, Scotland 70-71-73—214 Matthew Southgate, England 69-69-76—214 Keegan Bradley, United States 69-72-74—215 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 73-66-77—216

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