Connor McGregor Betting Promos: Claim Best Offers For UFC 329 Main Card Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Connor McGregor is back, as he is set to take on Max Holloway in his first fight since 2021, and you have the chance to lock in the best betting promos for this highly anticipated bout and the rest of the UFC 329 card.

Sign Up For Connor McGregor Betting Promos

No matter which side you are backing tonight, you have countless opportunities to lock in bonuses and more. We will take you through the leading sportsbook and prediction market offers. Whether it is a bonus or trade to unlock your rewards, these offers are easy to activate, and we will take you through each of them.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net







Your physical location determines the reward you get from the BetMGM bonus code. Most users in eligible states will get the $1,500 safety net. Wager up to that amount on tonight’s fight and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss.

Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get a $150 bonus offer. A winning $10 bet will unlock your reward.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus







With bet365, the reward is guaranteed. All you have to do is wager $10 on any market for tonight’s fights. This will give you $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $200 Bonus







After you sign up with the DraftKings promo code, you just have to bet $5. When that qualifying wager is processed, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 In Bet Reset Tokens







The FanDuel Sportsbook offer is unlocked over the course of five days. When you bet $5 for each of your first five days within the app, you will receive a $200 bet reset token for each wager. Get your first one when you wager $5 on the McGregor fight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 100% Boosts







After signing up with Caesars Sportsbook, you will get 10 100% profit boost tokens when you place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on the fight tonight. This allows you to double your winnings for your next 10 wagers.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer







With theScore Bet, you will have a $1,000 bet reset to use for your first wager. Bet any amount up to $1,000 on the fight and get a bonus refund if it settles as a loss.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: $1,000 FanCash Offer







With Fanatics Sportsbook, you will be able to unlock a total of $1,000 in FanCash over the course of your first 10 days after signing up. Put your first of 10 $100 FanCash bet matches to use today for tonight’s fight.

Prediction Market Offers

Prediction markets are a good alternative to sportsbooks. It is important to note that these are NOT sportsbooks. You will be able to buy and sell your positions at any moment, and you will not have to deal with oddsmakers and vigs. Now, let’s go through how you can redeem these offers for McGregor vs. Holloway.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonuses







With Polymarket, you can secure this $50 bonus offer by depositing $20 to your new account. Once that transaction is processed, you will have your bonuses to use for tonight’s fight markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Exclusive $15 Bonus







With our exclusive Kalshi offer, you can unlock $15 in bonuses. You will have to trade a total of $10 on the app to get your bonuses. Whether you are making a singular $10 trade or splitting it up into multiple transactions, you will receive $15 in bonuses once you hit that threshold.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Unlock $50 Coins







With Novig, you can secure $50 in coins by spending $5 on tonight’s fight. Your Novig Coins can be put to use within the free portion of the app, so you can get familiar with how the app works without having to use real money.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 In Bonuses















FanDuel also has an app for prediction markets, and the offer is incredibly simple to activate. All you have to do is make a trade of any amount on tonight’s fight, and you will have $25 in bonuses credited to your account.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus







When you sign up with OG, you will be able to get $10 in bonuses. You will just have to complete an initial trade of $10 on any market for tonight’s fight.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Up To $50 In CRO Bonuses







Get started with Crypto.com by completing a trade on the platform. You will then be able to take your funds from that and stake them, triggering a CRO bonus reward of any amount up to $50.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus







Lastly, you can sign up with ProphetX for a $20 bonus. Just make a $10 trade on McGregor vs. Holloway, or any other market, and unlock the bonus reward.