Connecticut visits Indiana after Mitchell’s 33-point game

Connecticut Sun (7-19, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (16-10, 6-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever…

Connecticut Sun (7-19, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (16-10, 6-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -10.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Connecticut Sun after Kelsey Mitchell scored 33 points in the Indiana Fever’s 108-88 win over the New York Liberty.

The Fever are 6-4 in conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Aliyah Boston paces the Fever with 8.6 boards.

The Sun are 2-8 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Brittney Griner averaging 9.5.

Indiana averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 85-75 on June 13. Caitlin Clark scored 25 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 20.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 27.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 97.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: Aneesah Morrow: day to day (not injury related), Saniya Rivers: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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