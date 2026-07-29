Connecticut visits Chicago following Taylor’s 31-point game

Connecticut Sun (7-21, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-18, 1-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (7-21, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-18, 1-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Connecticut Sun after Sydney Taylor scored 31 points in the Chicago Sky’s 95-94 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 1-9. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 87.5 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Sun are 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Chicago is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Chicago allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Sky 92-63 in their last matchup on June 22. Brittney Griner led the Sun with 14 points, and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Sky. Taylor is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Kennedy Burke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 94.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.3 points per game.

Sun: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: day to day (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (knee), Brittney Griner: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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