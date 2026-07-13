Connecticut faces Portland on 3-game home skid

Portland Fire (10-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Portland Fire (10-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun aims to break its three-game home slide with a victory over Portland Fire.

The Sun are 3-10 on their home court. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 6.6.

The Fire are 4-7 in road games. Portland has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Connecticut is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 28 the Fire won 71-61 led by 20 points from Carla Leite, while Morrow scored 13 points for the Sun.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Engstler is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Fire. Bridget Carleton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 83.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 89.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brittney Griner: day to day (quad), Aneesah Morrow: day to day (conditioning), Ashlon Jackson: day to day (coach decision), Saniya Rivers: out (ankle).

Fire: Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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