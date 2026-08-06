Connecticut faces Phoenix, aims to break 5-game slide

Phoenix Mercury (12-20, 7-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (7-23, 2-11 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (12-20, 7-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (7-23, 2-11 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun looks to stop its five-game losing streak when the Sun take on Phoenix Mercury.

The Sun have gone 4-10 at home. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 87.3 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mercury have gone 7-10 away from home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 7.3.

Connecticut’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sun 72-63 in their last meeting on July 19. DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury with 21 points, and Brittney Griner led the Sun with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leila Lacan is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (knee), Brittney Griner: day to day (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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