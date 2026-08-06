Minnesota hosts Los Angeles after Miles’ 28-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (11-18, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-6, 15-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (11-18, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (25-6, 15-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Olivia Miles scored 28 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 108-100 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx have gone 15-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is third in the WNBA with 22.0 assists per game. Miles leads the Lynx averaging 5.8.

The Sparks have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 41.6 points per game in the paint led by Dearica Hamby averaging 11.1.

Minnesota averages 92.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 94.3 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles scores 6.2 more points per game (89.6) than Minnesota allows (83.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won 96-87 in the last matchup on July 15. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 24 points, and Rae Burrell led the Sparks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. Miles is averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Hamby is averaging 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 10-0, averaging 98.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 93.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Liatu King: day to day (coach decision), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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