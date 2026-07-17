Club-throwing Jon Rahm gets conduct warning at British Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was given a code-of-conduct warning Friday in the British Open for throwing his club…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was given a code-of-conduct warning Friday in the British Open for throwing his club after a poor tee shot on the par-3 15th hole, the third conduct ruling in the majors this year.

The majors have been getting serious about conduct this year, collaborating on a policy but leaving each organization in charge of what it deems a serious offense.

Rahm, who shot 3-under 67 and was four shots out of the lead, hit his tee shot left of the green on the 15th hole and flung his iron forward and it bounced a few times.

The R&A said Rahm was issued the official warning “under The Open serious misconduct policy.” The policy typically is in play for the entire tournament, meaning if there is another incident, it would be a two-shot penalty. The third violation is disqualification.

Rahm said he didn’t think about his outburst until he saw an R&A official on the 17th hole.

“When he was walking up to me, I knew exactly what it was for,” he said.

The USGA bypassed the warning and went straight to a two-shot penalty for Joaquin Niemann in the first round of the U.S. Open when on the sixth hole — his 15th of the round — he threw his wedge that traveled some 70 yards. With hardly any spectators, no one captured public video although officials would have had access from the ShotLink cameras.

Rahm was paired with Sergio Garcia in the final round of the Masters when Garcia hit a poor tee shot on the second hole and smashed his driver into the turf and against a bench that was holding a water cooler. Garcia was issued an official warning.

Rahm said before the tournament and on Friday after he finished his round that he was not about to change his nature.

“I don’t always love the word ’emotional.’ I’m definitely more intense and passionate than a lot of the players out here, especially at work,” he said “It’s not like I’m going to … if I try to alter who I am too much, it might cost me a little bit on the course. But certainly shouldn’t have moments like the one on 15. I get it.”

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