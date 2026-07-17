All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 40 .583 — New York 54 43 .557…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 40 .583 — New York 54 43 .557 2½ Boston 48 48 .500 8 Baltimore 47 51 .480 10 Toronto 45 52 .464 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 51 45 .531 — Cleveland 51 46 .526 ½ Minnesota 49 49 .500 3 Detroit 44 52 .458 7 Kansas City 39 59 .398 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 49 48 .505 — Seattle 48 49 .495 1 Houston 47 52 .475 3 Athletics 41 55 .427 7½ Los Angeles 38 59 .392 11

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 56 40 .583 — Philadelphia 54 44 .551 3 Miami 52 46 .531 5 Washington 48 49 .495 8½ New York 41 57 .418 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 60 37 .619 — Chicago 54 43 .557 6 St. Louis 50 45 .526 9 Pittsburgh 50 47 .515 10 Cincinnati 44 52 .458 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 36 .633 — Arizona 49 47 .510 12 San Diego 48 49 .495 13½ San Francisco 41 55 .427 20 Colorado 39 60 .394 23½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston 10, Tampa Bay 0, 1st game

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3, 2nd game

Washington at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 15, Texas 1

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox 12, Toronto 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Houston 2

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Bradley 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-4) at Toronto (Bieber 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 6-7) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 1-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-2) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gore 5-8) at Atlanta (Murphy 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7), 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-7) at Seattle (Woo 7-6), 8:08 p.m.

Washington (Littell 7-6) at Athletics (Ginn 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 15, Texas 1

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2

Kansas City 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Bradley 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 9-1) at Milwaukee (Drohan 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 1-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (May 5-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gore 5-8) at Atlanta (Murphy 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7), 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-7) at Seattle (Woo 7-6), 8:08 p.m.

Washington (Littell 7-6) at Athletics (Ginn 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:20 p.m.

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