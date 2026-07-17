All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|New York
|54
|43
|.557
|2½
|Boston
|48
|48
|.500
|8
|Baltimore
|47
|51
|.480
|10
|Toronto
|45
|52
|.464
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|45
|.531
|—
|Cleveland
|51
|46
|.526
|½
|Minnesota
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|44
|52
|.458
|7
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|.398
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|48
|.505
|—
|Seattle
|48
|49
|.495
|1
|Houston
|47
|52
|.475
|3
|Athletics
|41
|55
|.427
|7½
|Los Angeles
|38
|59
|.392
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Philadelphia
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|Miami
|52
|46
|.531
|5
|Washington
|48
|49
|.495
|8½
|New York
|41
|57
|.418
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|37
|.619
|—
|Chicago
|54
|43
|.557
|6
|St. Louis
|50
|45
|.526
|9
|Pittsburgh
|50
|47
|.515
|10
|Cincinnati
|44
|52
|.458
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|62
|36
|.633
|—
|Arizona
|49
|47
|.510
|12
|San Diego
|48
|49
|.495
|13½
|San Francisco
|41
|55
|.427
|20
|Colorado
|39
|60
|.394
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Boston 10, Tampa Bay 0, 1st game
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3, 2nd game
Washington at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 15, Texas 1
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox 12, Toronto 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Kansas City 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Houston 2
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Bradley 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-1), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-4) at Toronto (Bieber 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 6-7) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 1-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-2) at Boston (Sandoval 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gore 5-8) at Atlanta (Murphy 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7), 8:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-7) at Seattle (Woo 7-6), 8:08 p.m.
Washington (Littell 7-6) at Athletics (Ginn 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 15, Texas 1
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2
Kansas City 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Bradley 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-1), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 9-1) at Milwaukee (Drohan 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 1-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (May 5-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gore 5-8) at Atlanta (Murphy 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7), 8:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-7) at Seattle (Woo 7-6), 8:08 p.m.
Washington (Littell 7-6) at Athletics (Ginn 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:20 p.m.
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