Montgomery County will consider closing campuses and changing attendance zones

Maryland’s largest school district recently wrapped up an acrimonious high school redistricting process. Now administrators are turning their attention to the campuses that serve younger students.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Montgomery County families should brace for possible elementary and middle school closures — and new boundaries to determine which campuses their children will attend.

Maryland’s largest school district recently wrapped up an acrimonious high school redistricting process. Now administrators are turning their attention to the campuses that serve younger students.

The next couple of years will bring emotional debate. Many parents buy homes and plan their lives around where they want their kids to attend school. Campuses are neighborhood hubs, sources of local pride and community that have educated generations.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery: Think high school redistricting was tough? Get ready for an elementary boundary study.