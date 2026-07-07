Claude Giroux chooses to return to the Ottawa Senators for next season

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux is returning to the Ottawa Senators after agreeing to terms Tuesday on a contract…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux is returning to the Ottawa Senators after agreeing to terms Tuesday on a contract for next season with a $2 million salary that can be worth up to $5 million in bonuses.

“Claude took his time to evaluate his options, and his decision to re-sign with us shows his belief and commitment to our group,” Ottawa general manager Steve Staios said. “He is the consummate professional and brings veteran experience to our core on an off the ice.”

Giroux, 38, was linked in free agency to the Philadelphia Flyers this summer, but a reunion did not materialize. He spent his first 15-plus NHL seasons with them from 2008-22 before getting traded at the deadline to Florida.

The Hearst, Ontario, native played the past four seasons with the Senators. Going back to Ottawa makes Giroux a candidate to succeed Brady Tkachuk as captain, following his trade last month to the Panthers to play with his brother, Matthew.

“I chose to come back because I want to be here,” Giroux said. “Being around those guys for four years, we got really close. This team feels like a family. I just care for those players.”

Giroux’s 1,165 regular-season points rank 60th in league history and are the eighth-most among active players.

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