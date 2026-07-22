Civale costing Cubs $546,150 — $250,000 over prorated share of major league minimum

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Aaron Civale will cost the Chicago Cubs $546,150 for the remainder of the season after his…

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Aaron Civale will cost the Chicago Cubs $546,150 for the remainder of the season after his acquisition from the Athletics, which comes to $250,000 over a prorated share of the major league minimum.

Chicago reacquired the 31-year-old from the Athletics on Saturday for minor league right-hander Aiden Moffett.

As part of the trade, the A’s agreed to pay Chicago $1,731,925, according to trade details obtained by The Associated Press. The money is due in five equal installments of $346,385 on July 31, Aug. 14, Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25.

Civale agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year contract with the A’s and at the time of the trade was owed $2,278,075 for the remaining 71 days of the 187-day season.

A prorated share of the $780,000 minimum for the final 71 days comes to $296,150.

Civale entered the Cubs’ game against Detroit with a nine-run lead Tuesday night and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing Dillon Dingler’s two-run homer in the ninth inning of an 11-2 win.

Civale split the 2025 season among Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox and Cubs. He was 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA in 15 starts and one relief appearance for the Athletics, who designated him for assignment last week.

He was 1-0 with one save and a 2.08 ERA in five relief appearances over 13 innings with the Cubs last year and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a postseason relief outing against Milwaukee.

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