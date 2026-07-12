Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Scores $100 Bonus + Pick For MLB Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer here and secure up to $100 in bonuses and a free pick for today’s MLB matchups and more throughout the week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB DFS Picks

With a high-volume slate of MLB games on the horizon, now is an optimal time to leverage this new user bonus. Use the verified details below to claim your matching funds and begin engineering your daily entries.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed July 12th, 2026

New Chalkboard customers gain access to a mechanically sound welcome package: a 50% deposit match up to $100, combined with a free player prop pick. This free pick operates as a complementary leg in your entry, specifically allowing you to back a player to go over their designated prop total. This pick is also reusable until you make your first winning entry on the app. With a dense MLB schedule featuring compelling cross-division matchups like the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the San Diego Padres, this bonus provides immediate utility. Bettors can efficiently target the “over” on probable starting pitchers such as Kevin Gausman or Germán Márquez.

To qualify, you must be a first-time Chalkboard user, meet the statutory age requirements for your specific jurisdiction, and be physically located in a participating state. Once registered and funded, your matched capital and free pick are instantly primed for deployment, establishing a strong foundation for your daily baseball entires.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Securing the Chalkboard bonus is only the first step; the true advantage lies in how you apply it. We have isolated several high-leverage player lines for tonight’s slate, focusing on baseline hit totals for positional players and strikeout metrics for starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Kevin Gausman (SP) N/A 5.5 Dustin May (SP) N/A 4.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A CJ Abrams 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II 0.5 N/A Alec Burleson 0.5 N/A

When evaluating these lines, recent performance trends dictate clear statistical advantages.

On the mound, Kevin Gausman’s 5.5 strikeout line presents a deceptive profile. Gausman has failed to eclipse this mark in six of his last eight away games. Given this historical data, taking heavily toward the under in his matchup in San Diego is a smart choice.

Conversely, the data supports several “over” opportunities in the batter’s box. Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams is experiencing a massive surge in contact rate, successfully exceeding his 0.5 hits line in six consecutive home games and nine of his last ten overall appearances. Fernando Tatis Jr. presents a similar case, registering at least one hit in four of his last five home contests. Adding the over on either player’s 0.5 hits line provides a high-floor addition to a Chalkboard entry. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson is currently struggling at the plate. Failing to record a hit in five of his last seven outings points heavily toward the under on his 0.5 hits projection.

Beyond The Diamond: World Cup Soccer Action

While the MLB slate offers plenty of volume, astute players know that value can be found across multiple sports. For those looking to diversify their entries, upcoming World Cup soccer matchups this week with France vs. Spain and England vs. Argentina present high-profile opportunities. Your Chalkboard account ensures you are positioned to analyze and capitalize on these premier fixtures alongside your daily baseball picks.

Sign Up With The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing the sign-up process efficiently ensures your funds are ready before the first pitch. Follow this systematic approach to secure your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will be required to input standard personal information to complete identity verification and establish your profile securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial sign-up flow, you must enter the promo code WTOP to properly opt into the exclusive welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Access the cashier interface and fund your account via one of the approved, secure payment methods. To extract the full $100 maximum value from this promotion, a minimum $200 initial deposit is required. Receive Your Match: You are not strictly obligated to deposit the maximum amount when signing up.

Once the transaction clears, your account will reflect both your deposited funds and the matching bonus capital, along with your free pick. You are now prepared to construct your entries and target the daily sports slate.