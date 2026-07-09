Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 DFS Bonus + Free Pick on France-Morocco World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer here, you will get a $100 deposit bonus and free pick for today’s MLB and World Cup action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB, World Cup Picks

If you want to capitalize on upcoming matchups like the Brewers visiting the Cardinals or the France vs. Morocco match, Chalkboard offers an excellent introductory package. New users can leverage this promotion to optimize their bankroll before the action begins.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Promotion Verified On July 9th, 2026

Offer Overview

By entering the code WTOP, new Chalkboard customers can claim a highly efficient welcome package featuring a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a valuable free pick, which is reusable until you make a winning entry on the app. The deposit match functions as a straight multiplier for your initial funds, affording you the extra capital needed to build diversified entries.

Additionally, the free pick allows users to select a player to eclipse a specific statistical projection. From an analytical standpoint, this acts as a complimentary, guaranteed leg in your entry, significantly increasing your probability of a payout. This promotion aligns perfectly with the current MLB slate. If you identify a high-value strikeout prop—such as Arizona’s Merrill Kelly dealing against the Padres or Cincinnati’s Brady Singer facing the Phillies—Chalkboard provides the leverage to act on the numbers. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have claimed your Chalkboard promo code, you can immediately begin constructing data-backed entries. To provide a starting point, we have isolated 10 notable players from the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds matchup, focusing on key pitcher strikeout lines and batter hit props.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jesús Luzardo (PHI) – 7.5 Brady Singer (CIN) – 4.5 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 – Bryce Harper (PHI) 1.5 – Trea Turner (PHI) 1.5 – Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 – J.T. Realmuto (PHI) 0.5 – Brandon Marsh (PHI) 0.5 – Eugenio Suárez (CIN) 0.5 – Matt McLain (CIN) 0.5 –

When analyzing the underlying metrics for tonight’s game, several distinct trends emerge for these top stars.

Starting on the mound, Phillies probable pitcher Jesús Luzardo faces a strikeout line of 7.5. Recent data heavily supports the over. Luzardo has recorded 125 total strikeouts over 18 starts this season. Opposite him, Reds starter Brady Singer carries a line of 4.5 strikeouts. Singer has recorded 71 strikeouts over 17 games this season, an average of approximately 4.17 per game.

In the batter’s box, Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz presents a compelling case to surpass his 0.5 total hits prop. A closer look at his game logs reveals remarkable consistency; he has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games, sustaining a 1.2 hits-per-game average over that stretch.

Conversely, the data points toward the under for Matt McLain. With his hit line also set at 0.5, current trends suggest fading the infielder is the optimal play. McLain is in a severe cold streak, having failed to record a hit in nine of his last 10 appearances, dragging his average down to an anemic 0.1 hits per contest.

Diversifying Your Entries: Today’s France vs. Morocco Match

While MLB provides a wealth of statistical opportunities, the Chalkboard promo code WTOP is equally applicable to the broader sports landscape, including France vs. Morocco today.

When building cross-sport entries, applying the same analytical rigor you use for baseball to soccer player projections is a proven recipe for success. Whether you are evaluating expected goals to target a striker’s shot-on-target prop or analyzing possession metrics to forecast defensive tackles, Chalkboard allows you to leverage your broader sports knowledge. By utilizing your $100 deposit match, you can construct a diversified portfolio of entries that span both the diamond and the pitch.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these systematic steps to activate the WTOP offer and prepare your account ahead of the first pitch or kickoff:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, ensuring you meet the necessary age and geographic requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical that you input the promo code WTOP. This specific action is required to successfully opt into the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Proceed to the cashier section and select one of the secure payment methods. To extract the maximum $100 value from the bonus match, an initial deposit of at least $100 is necessary. Claim Your Match: If you prefer a more conservative approach, you are not required to deposit the full $100 immediately. Chalkboard will automatically apply a 100% match to whichever initial amount you choose to fund your account with, effectively doubling your starting bankroll up to that $100 ceiling.

Once the transaction clears and your bonus funds are credited, your account is fully operational. You can immediately deploy your augmented bankroll and complimentary free pick to capitalize on the action, whether you are targeting the Philadelphia Phillies battling the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the St. Louis Cardinals, or today’s World Cup action.