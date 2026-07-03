Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, World Cup This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Chalkboard promo code WTOP to qualify for a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick on MLB, World Cup or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

To receive the full maximum value of this welcome bonus, new customers simply need to make an initial deposit of $100 to instantly double their available daily fantasy sports funds. Whether you are building your card around the Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, the New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, or the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, this offer gives you the perfect jumpstart for the action on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Deposit Bonus

Whether you are looking to back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees or targeting Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in their upcoming matchups, Chalkboard provides an excellent offer to build your daily fantasy bankroll before the first pitch.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Bonus Last Verified On July 3, 2026

New Chalkboard customers have an exciting opportunity to scale their bankroll with a 100% deposit match of up to $100. In addition to doubling your initial funds, the platform includes a unique “free pick” feature. This allows you to select a player to go over a specific statistical projection, essentially giving you a free, guaranteed leg to use in your daily fantasy entry to boost your potential payouts.

This offer is perfectly timed for the upcoming MLB slate. You can use your free pick to back Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani to go over his strikeout projection against the San Diego Padres, or look toward New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole as he takes the mound against the Minnesota Twins. To claim this offer, you must be a new Chalkboard customer, meet the legal age requirements, and be located in a participating state.

MLB Options on Friday Night

Once you have secured your deposit match, you can start evaluating the board to lock in your free pick. The upcoming MLB schedule is loaded with superstar talent, providing plenty of options across the diamond to build your daily fantasy card.

Starting on the mound, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani has a strikeout projection set at 6.5 against the San Diego Padres. The data heavily suggests the Under here; however, game-by-game historical logs are not provided to confirm recent home trends. Alternatively, New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole presents a polarizing matchup. While he has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five games overall, he historically dominates the Minnesota Twins. The trends lean toward the Over based on the specific matchup, as Cole has cleared this mark in two straight games against Minnesota with a staggering average of 12.0 strikeouts per game.

At the plate, Mookie Betts is a prime candidate to go Over his 0.5 hits line. Betts has recorded a hit in 11 of his last 12 regular-season games. Similarly, the data points to the Over for Matt Olson against the New York Mets. Olson has a 0.5 hits projection and has successfully eclipsed that total in six consecutive matchups against the Mets, averaging 1.0 hits per game during that stretch.

How to Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to jump into the action, claiming your Chalkboard welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Whether you want to have your picks ready for the New York Mets at Atlanta Braves or prefer late West Coast action with the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, follow these steps to secure your bonus before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page to begin creating a new account. You will be required to register with standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure that promo code WTOP is entered to qualify for this specific welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Bonus: To activate the 100% deposit match, complete your initial transaction. Users do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; you will receive 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit as a bonus. However, you must deposit at least $100 in order to claim the full maximum value of the bonus.

Once your account is funded and your match is credited, you are ready to lock in your free pick and start building your entries.