Carter Jensen’s 2-run single caps 4-run 10th inning as Royals rally for 7-6 win over Padres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carter Jensen hit a two-run single to cap a four-run rally in the 10th inning…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carter Jensen hit a two-run single to cap a four-run rally in the 10th inning that gave the Kansas City Royals a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Lane Thomas homered early for the last-place Royals, who stopped a five-game losing streak. Jensen and Michael Massey each had three of Kansas City’s 13 hits.

Ty France launched a solo homer for the Padres with two outs in the ninth, tying the score at 3.

The Royals had an excellent opportunity to win in the bottom half, when Jensen’s double helped them load the bases with nobody out against Mason Miller. But the All-Star closer struck out the next three batters, sending the game to extra innings.

San Diego took a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on Miguel Andujar’s RBI double, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s run-scoring single and Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

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