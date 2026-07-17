Caitlin Clark becomes the fastest to reach 200 career 3-pointers, surpassing Katie Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the fastest WNBA player to reach 200 career 3-pointers in the second quarter of…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the fastest WNBA player to reach 200 career 3-pointers in the second quarter of Indiana’s game against Seattle on Friday night.

Clark reached the milestone with a 26-footer on an assist from Tyasha Harris with 7:29 left before halftime.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year reached 200 made 3s in her 74th game, beating the previous mark of 81 games by Katie Smith with Minnesota from 1999-2001.

Clark was 3 of 5 from deep before halftime, breaking out of a minislump that saw her go 3 of 19 from beyond the arc over her previous three games. She entered the game shooting 32% from 3-point range.

Smith is third on the career list with 906 3-pointers, trailing Diana Taurasi (1,447) and Sue Bird (1,001).

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