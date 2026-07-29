Cardinals host the Cubs on 3-game home losing streak

Chicago Cubs (61-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-54, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (61-46, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-54, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -122, Cardinals -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has gone 27-31 in home games and 53-54 overall. The Cardinals have gone 37-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 31-24 record in road games and a 61-46 record overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The matchup Wednesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .285 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 71 RBIs. Ivan Herrera is 9 for 43 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 19 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11 for 41 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .304 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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