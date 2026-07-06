Caballero hits 2 homers, Schlittler pitches 8 innings as the Yankees beat the Rays 5-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cam Schlittler pitched eight innings for the second time this season, José Caballero homered twice…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cam Schlittler pitched eight innings for the second time this season, José Caballero homered twice and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Schlittler (9-5), who allowed a career-high six runs to Detroit in his last start, struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked none.

It was his longest start since tossing eight innings April 23 to beat the Boston Red Sox.

Rays starter Griffin Jax (4-6) retired the first 13 Yankees batters he faced before walking Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. with one out in the fifth.

Caballero, who was traded from the Rays to the Yankees last July, then hit a home run 395 feet to left field.

Caballero added his career-best 10th home run in the eighth off Rays reliever Chris Roycroft. Ben Rice tagged Roycroft for his 25th home run in the ninth. The home runs were the only three hits for the Yankees, who struck out 17 times against four Tampa Bay pitchers.

Tampa Bay, which has dropped three straight and leads the Yankees by three games in the AL East, scored in the fifth. Chandler Simpson reached on an infield single, went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single by Richie Palacios, who had two of the Rays’ four hits.

David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for the Yankees.

Up next

The teams resume their four-game series on Tuesday. RHP Will Warren (7-3, 3.73 ERA) starts for the Yankees; the Rays haven’t named a starter.

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