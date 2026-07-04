Bueckers leads Dallas against Toronto after 25-point outing

Dallas Wings (12-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-10, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (12-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-10, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Toronto Tempo after Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in the Wings’ 86-83 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Tempo have gone 5-4 at home. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 20.3 assists per game led by Julie Allemand averaging 5.1.

The Wings are 6-5 on the road. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 11.3.

Toronto averages 90.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 85.5 Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Toronto gives up.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Conde is averaging 8.4 points for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Shepard is averaging 14.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 4-6, averaging 91.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.5 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Marina Mabrey: day to day (neck).

Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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