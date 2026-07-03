Bryce Miller carries no-hitter into 7th and Mariners top Angels 1-0 to complete series sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners edged the Los Angeles…

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Thursday night to finish a three-game sweep.

Cal Raleigh coaxed a bases-loaded walk from rookie starter Walbert Ureña with two outs in the sixth to force home the only run. Seattle stayed tied with the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West at 45-43.

Andrés Muñoz pitched a shaky ninth for his 16th save. Muñoz gave up a leadoff walk and two singles but retired Wade Meckler on a grounder with two runners aboard to end it.

Zach Neto walked to begin the inning but got picked off at first base attempting to steal second.

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