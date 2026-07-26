A’s left-hander Jeffrey Springs leaves start against Twins with right hip discomfort

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left Sunday’s start against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning with right…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left Sunday’s start against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning with right hip discomfort.

Springs allowed three runs in the first inning and motioned to the dugout to visit the mound two pitches into an at-bat against Austin Martin with two on and one out. The 33-year-old left without testing the injury after talking with manager Mark Kotsay and the A’s trainer.

Springs has struggled since a strong start to the season, going 0-9 with a 7.71 ERA over his last 17 starts. He’s 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA overall after going 11-11 with the A’s last season.

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