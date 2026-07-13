BRITISH OPEN ’26: A trivia quiz covering 72 years of English-based Opens

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — How well do you know the British Open when it’s played in England? Try this trivia quiz:
1. Who won the first British Open at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Richard Burton
b.) Peter Thomson
c.) Bobby Locke
2. Where did Jordan Spieth take a penalty drop on the 13th hole when he won at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Driving range
b.) Fish and chips concession stand
c.) The car park
3. Whose win at Royal Birkdale gave him the U.S. Open, Canadian Open and British Open in a span of four weeks?
a.) Lee Trevino
b.) Tiger Woods
c.) Gary Player
4. Who is the only player to win the British Open twice at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Padraig Harrington
b.) Peter Thomson
c.) Henry Cotton
5. Which 17-year-old amateur tied for fourth at Royal Birkdale in 1998?
a.) Sergio Garcia
b.) Justin Rose
c.) Gordon Sherry
6. Which was the first links course in England to host the British Open?
a.) Royal Cinque Ports
b.) Royal Birkdale
c.) Royal St. George’s
7. The lowest round in British Open history was at Royal Birkdale. Who shot it?
a.) Branden Grace
b.) Haotong Li
c.) Johnny Miller
8. Who finished runner-up to Padraig Harrington when he won the British Open at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Greg Norman
b.) Ian Poulter
c.) K.J. Choi
9. Name the only player to win the British Open on five links courses.
a.) Bobby Locke
b.) Tom Watson
c.) Harry Vardon
10. Who has a plaque to the right of the 16th fairway at Royal Birkdale for a 6-iron he slashed out of the bushes?
a.) Seve Ballesteros
b.) Arnold Palmer
c.) Dai Rees
11. Which was the last links course in England to join the British Open rotation?
a.) Royal Birkdale
b.) Royal Lytham & St. Annes
c.) Royal Liverpool
12. Who whiffed a 2-inch putt in the third round at Royal Birkdale in 1983 and wound up losing by one shot?
a.) Andy Bean
b.) Bernhard Langer
c.) Hale Irwin
13. Who was the last English-born player to win the British Open in England?
a.) Nick Faldo
b.) Tony Jacklin
c.) Max Faulkner
14. Which player broke his leg at Royal Birkdale because of a violent swing?
a.) Tiger Woods
b.) Richard Boxall
c.) Ian Baker-Finch
15. Who won the only British Open playoff at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Mark O’Meara
b.) Padraig Harrington
c.) Peter Thomson
16. Who was the first British Open champion with 66 or lower in the final round?
a.) Tom Watson
b.) Ian Baker-Finch
c.) Johnny Miller
17. Which links course in England has hosted the British Open the most times?
a.) Royal St. George’s
b.) Royal Birkdale
c.) Royal Liverpool
18. Which British Open champion walked off after being 11-over par through 10 holes at Royal Birkdale?
a.) Bobby Jones
b.) John Daly
c.) Sandy Lyle
ANSWERS
1. b
2. a
3. a
4. b
5. b
6. c
7. a
8. b
9. b
10. b
11. a
12. c
13. b
14. b
15. a
16. c
17. a
18. c
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