Manchester United signs Andrey Santos from Chelsea to fill midfield hole left by Casemiro

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has a Brazilian presence in central midfield again after signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has a Brazilian presence in central midfield again after signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea on Monday to replace the departed Casemiro.

Santos joins United on a five-year contract, weeks after Casemiro left when his contract expired.

He featured as a substitute when Chelsea won the Club World Cup last year and played 43 times in all competitions for the team last season.

“Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented,” Santos said in a statement.

“As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from (former midfielder) Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.”

Santos has played six times for Brazil but was left off its squad for the World Cup, which ended with a last-16 loss to Norway.

His arrival comes amid speculation United is about to make another significant midfield transfer in Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans.

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