Barcelona agrees to sign Karim Adeyemi, says president Joan Laporta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to club president…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to club president Joan Laporta.

Laporta spoke about the transfer on Sunday after arriving in Dallas to watch Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal between Spain and France.

The transfer has not been made official yet but Barcelona’s president told reporters that the deal was in place. He did not provide financial information or any other detail about the agreement.

The 24-year-old Adeyemi missed preseason fitness checks Sunday at Dortmund, which said the player was involved in transfer talks.

“We’re very excited about Adeyemi,” Laporta said. “We’ve liked him for a while. He’s dangerous and fast.”

Adeyemi played for Germany in World Cup qualifying but did not make it to the final squad for the tournament.

He had an inconsistent season with Dortmund, and last year attracted headlines for complaining after being substituted during a match.

Adeyemi would be the latest addition to Barcelona’s attack led by Lamine Yamal. The club also recently signed England forward Anthony Gordon after the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

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