Brewers try to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

New York Mets (42-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-37, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

New York Mets (42-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-8, 4.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (10-4, 1.62 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -201, Mets +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets.

Milwaukee is 62-37 overall and 32-18 at home. The Brewers are 17-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 42-58 overall and 21-30 in road games. The Mets have gone 23-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is 13 for 37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .552. A.J. Ewing is 14 for 44 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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