Brewers play the Reds after Mitchell’s 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (39-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-31, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Cincinnati Reds (39-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-31, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (9-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (9-3, 1.45 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -163, Reds +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Garrett Mitchell’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 29-17 at home and 53-31 overall. The Brewers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .339.

Cincinnati is 20-24 on the road and 39-46 overall. The Reds have gone 16-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 17 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs while hitting .259 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 16 home runs while slugging .464. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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