Brewers aim to keep win streak alive against the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (58-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-43, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (58-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-43, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -142, Cardinals +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 47-43 overall and 23-24 at home. The Cardinals have a 35-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 58-33 record overall and a 29-15 record in road games. The Brewers have a 16-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 18 doubles and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Nathan Church is 7 for 36 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 22 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is 14 for 31 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (leg), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Bruihl: day-to-day (ankle), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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