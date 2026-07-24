Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Use $40 in Free MLB Lineups for Dodgers vs. Mets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services First-time players can unlock an exclusive welcome offer by using the latest Boom promo code WTOP40. Ahead of the first pitch at Citi Field, simply play $5 here and get $40 in free lineups to use directly on the Dodgers vs. Mets.

This introductory bonus is strictly for new users only, providing the perfect opportunity to move beyond simple wagers, craft some sophisticated daily fantasy entries, and chase a nice payday tonight.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Daily Fantasy

When we are handicapping a slate, having extra ammunition is key. If you are ready to claim your bonus for the Dodgers vs. Mets matchup, here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this exclusive welcome offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 24, 2026

New Boom customers looking to add even more excitement to this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets clash can easily claim this exclusive welcome bonus. To unlock the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer ahead of the game, simply register for a new account and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your initial $5 entry is placed, you will be credited with $40 in free lineups to use across your favorite daily fantasy sports markets.

Please note that this special promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers only. To successfully claim the bonus and utilize the free lineups on the Dodgers vs. Mets game, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up.

Projections for the Dodgers-Mets

If you feel stuck making basic win/loss predictions and want to build a lineup with the same strategy we use to key a winning exacta, you are in the right place. Tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets offers plenty of intriguing player props. Below is a breakdown of the consensus morning line odds for hits and strikeouts for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Sean Manaea (NYM) N/A O 5.5 (+114) / U 5.5 (-148) Roki Sasaki (LAD) N/A O 5.5 (+125) / U 5.5 (-161) Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O 0.5 (-251) / U 0.5 (+186) N/A Francisco Lindor (NYM) O 0.5 (-184) / U 0.5 (+138) N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) O 0.5 (-235) / U 0.5 (+174) N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) O 0.5 (-234) / U 0.5 (+170) N/A Juan Soto (NYM) O 0.5 (-200) / U 0.5 (+148) N/A Luis Robert Jr. (NYM) O 0.5 (-156) / U 0.5 (+117) N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) O 0.5 (-201) / U 0.5 (+150) N/A Bo Bichette (NYM) O 0.5 (-235) / U 0.5 (+169) N/A

Prop Matchup Insights

When analyzing the trends to decide on your picks, a few standout performances immediately catch my eye. I’m placing these specific picks to build a lineup with a real chance at a solid payout.

Shohei Ohtani enters the game riding a scorching hot streak at the plate. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in 19 of his last 26 games. Given his consistency, the data strongly supports taking the over on his 0.5 hits prop.

On the Mets’ side, Francisco Lindor is equally dialed in. He has successfully cleared the 0.5 hits mark in four straight regular-season games, making him another strong anchor candidate to go over his hit total.

Freddie Freeman is also a reliable choice away from home. He has recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 15 road games, indicating that the over on his 0.5 hits line is a highly favorable play tonight.

However, finding the fades is how we gain an edge, and not everyone is trending upward. Kyle Tucker has struggled mightily against the Mets, failing to record a single hit in his last three games against New York. This cold stretch suggests we should confidently look at the under for his 0.5 hits prop.

On the mound, Sean Manaea faces a challenging strikeout line of 5.5. The Mets starter has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings. Backing the under (-148) aligns perfectly with his recent performance trends, and it is exactly the kind of smart, value-driven play I love to include in a lineup.

Boom Promo Code Guide: Steps to Claim $40 Bonus

We are in this together, so let’s walk through exactly how to set this up. Getting started and claiming your welcome offer in time for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets game is a very simple process. Just follow the steps below to activate your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are located in an eligible state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40. This step is absolutely required to link the exclusive welcome offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head over to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to be eligible to participate. Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups: With your account funded, simply play your first $5 in lineups. Once that requirement is met, Boom will credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on your favorite daily fantasy sports contests.

By following these quick steps and meeting the $10 minimum deposit requirement, new users will be fully equipped to dive straight into the action.