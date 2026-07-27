Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get a $40 in Lineups for Braves-Mets, MLB Picks (July 27)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a new user looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Atlanta Braves and New York Mets matchup, you can unlock an exclusive welcome bonus by using the Boom promo code WTOP40. Sign up here and play $5 to get $40 in free lineups ahead of the next MLB game.

It is the perfect opportunity to kick-start your new Boom account, giving us a real chance to chase a nice pay day by predicting player prop lines for tonight’s exciting clash at Citi Field.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

If we’re going to make our picks for the upcoming matchup between the Braves and Mets, taking advantage of a welcome offer is simply smart handicapping. Below is a quick overview of the promotion and everything you need to know before stepping up to the plate.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 27, 2026

Using the Boom promo code WTOP40 offers new customers a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the Braves vs. Mets game. By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, eligible users can take advantage of the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome bonus. Whether you are backing the Braves to continue their strong season or rooting for the Mets on their home turf, this offer gives you the extra capital to build out your initial entries with confidence.

To qualify, you just need to be a new Boom customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once your account is set up and your initial $10 deposit clears, we can dive right into making our player prop predictions.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Promo Today

When I am looking to take advantage of promotional offers, I always start by keying in on the player prop lines. We don’t need to get bogged down in overly complex exotic bets right out of the gate; tonight’s matchup features a great mix of high-contact hitters and intriguing starting pitchers that offer clear value.

Below is a look at the strikeout and hit props for 10 of the biggest names taking the field tonight. I use tables like this to set my own morning line and spot the best opportunities:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zac Thornton N/A O/U 4.5 Martín Pérez N/A O/U 3.5 Francisco Lindor O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Riley O/U 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies O/U 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien O/U 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez O/U 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II O/U 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A

Matchup Insights & Prop Predictions

When evaluating the starting pitchers, the data points us in two different directions. For the Mets, Zac Thornton’s strikeout line sits at 4.5, but the odds currently favor the Under (-135). Thornton has struck out just 17 batters across 23.1 innings so far this season. I’m placing my bet on the under here; it’s a compelling angle. Conversely, Atlanta’s Martín Pérez has a highly approachable strikeout prop set at 3.5, with the Over (-138) heavily juiced. Pérez has racked up 54 strikeouts over 76.0 innings, and I see him easily eclipsing this modest total tonight.

On the offensive side, the data paints a beautiful picture for several sluggers to record a hit. Matt Olson is heavily favored to go Over 0.5 hits (-204 odds). The Braves’ first baseman is riding a hot streak, having exceeded the 0.5 hit mark in 14 of his last 20 games—that’s the kind of consistency we love to anchor our entries with.

Similarly, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez finds himself in an excellent spot to go Over 0.5 hits (-187 odds). Alvarez is seeing the ball incredibly well right now, safely recording a hit in 6 of his last 7 games. Francisco Lindor also presents a safe, reliable building block for the Over on 0.5 hits, backed by heavily juiced -252 consensus odds.

Use the Boom Promo Code for MLB Fantasy

We are in this together, and I want to make sure you get your bonus funds without a hitch. Getting started is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and begin building your winning entries for the Braves vs. Mets matchup: