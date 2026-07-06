Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 Free Lineups for USA-Belgium World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action ahead of the thrilling World Cup Round of 16 matchup between the USA and Belgium can use Boom promo code WTOP40 and secure $40 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up, first-time players can simply play $5 to receive $40 in free lineups. This generous welcome offer is perfect for making daily fantasy sports predictions on this highly anticipated clash, as well as any other World Cup match happening this week. Take advantage of this Boom offer in time for this highly-anticipated USA match.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Unlocks $40 in Free Lineups

Here is a quick overview of the exclusive welcome offer you can claim before the match kicks off:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On July 6, 2026

Taking advantage of the exclusive Boom welcome offer is a straightforward process for soccer fans looking to build a fantasy lineup. By signing up and placing a simple entry, new Boom customers can play $5 to secure $40 in free lineups. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the free lineups are credited to your account, providing the flexibility to make daily fantasy predictions throughout the tournament.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new users creating an account for the first time. To be eligible for the free lineups, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Boom currently operates.

World Cup Matches: Player Props and Markets

If you are looking to utilize your welcome offer on the Round of 16 action, there are several exciting options to consider for the matchup between the USA and Belgium, including Folarin Balogun. FIFA will allow Balogun to play in this match despoite his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

These standout targets are a great starting point for new users looking to apply their $5 entry and secure the guaranteed $40 in free lineups. Whether you are backing the USA’s top attackers to find the back of the net or targeting Belgium’s playmakers, this thrilling World Cup showdown offers plenty of opportunities to build a winning fantasy lineup.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your guaranteed welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Belgium clash is a quick and seamless process. Simply follow these steps to secure your free lineups:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input the exclusive promo code WTOP40 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. Submit Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available player markets, including the exciting World Cup matchups on the schedule.

Once your initial $5 entry is locked in, you will automatically activate the $40 in free lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer, whether your lineup wins or loses, the free lineups will be credited to your account.