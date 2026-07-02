Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up with the Boom promo code WTOP40 to receive a $40 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup matchups today. Get started with this link here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before you start building your daily fantasy entries for the upcoming July 3, 2026 slate—whether you are backing Roki Sasaki and the 56-31 Los Angeles Dodgers or relying on Bryce Miller and the 44-43 Seattle Mariners—you will want to secure this welcome bonus. It goes without saying that adding promotional capital to your account is the easiest way to find instant value on these late-night matchups.

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current Boom promo code details and eligibility requirements:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 2nd, 2026

The Boom welcome offer is explicitly designed to give new customers an immediate advantage as they construct their daily fantasy lineups. By making a minimum deposit of just $10 and playing your first $5, you will receive $40 in free lineups. These bonus funds offer fantastic flexibility and can be deployed across the entire upcoming MLB schedule. Whether you are looking to create entries for the Padres vs. Dodgers showdown or the Angels vs. Mariners clash, these free lineups give you the capital needed to attack the slate.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. The offer is strictly available to users who are 18+ and physically located in one of the eligible states listed above. Once your account is verified and funded, the “play $5, get $40” bonus will be credited, allowing you to dive right into the baseball action.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Bonus Tonight

Once your welcome bonus is locked in, it is time to scan the board and isolate the best player props. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying underlying situational trends is how you build a winning lineup. The table below highlights current consensus lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight, focusing on hit props for batters and strikeout props for starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Roki Sasaki N/A 4.5 Randy Vásquez N/A 3.5 Bryce Miller N/A 6.5 Walbert Ureña N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez 0.5 N/A Zach Neto 0.5 N/A

To help you maximize your Boom bonus, let’s look at the data driving our official predictions for tonight’s slate.

If you are targeting hitters, the underlying metrics strongly support several stars eclipsing their hit props. Julio Rodríguez has been incredibly consistent, going over 0.5 hits in seven straight games with a 100% cover rate during that span. Similarly, Freddie Freeman is riding a hot streak, having recorded at least one hit in nine of his last ten outings. We put a lot of stock in recent form, and Fernando Tatis Jr. fits the bill, registering a hit in five of his last six contests. Meanwhile, Zach Neto offers solid longshot value to keep his momentum going, having gone over 0.5 hits in eight of his previous 11 games.

On the pitching side, the situational context offers clear direction for your entries. Seattle’s Bryce Miller has been absolutely dominant in recent home starts, eclipsing his 6.5 strikeout line in four consecutive home outings (averaging 8.0 strikeouts per game). Conversely, fading Randy Vásquez looks like the sharp play. The Padres pitcher has consistently struggled to punch out batters on the road, failing to surpass 3.5 strikeouts in eight of his last ten away games, as well as three of his last four starts overall.

How to Redeem the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s late-night action—keeping in mind that these West Coast matchups stretch well into the early morning hours for those in the Eastern time zone—is a straightforward process. To get started and secure your bonus capital, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Download the app or navigate to the Boom platform to create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP40 is entered to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 into your new account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play and Earn: This current promotion is a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. Simply play $5 in lineups on the platform—whether you are targeting the Padres vs. Dodgers or Angels vs. Mariners matchups—and Boom will reward your account with $40 in free lineups.

With your account registered, your minimum $10 deposit secured, and your initial entries in play, you will be fully equipped to extract maximum value from the rest of the MLB season with a significant boost to your bankroll.