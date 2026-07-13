Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than sitting back and watching the big bats swing for the fences. If you’re looking to get in on the action for this year’s MLB Home Run Derby, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity with the Boom promo code WTOP40. By signing up here, first-time players can unlock a sweet welcome offer: play $5, get $40 in free lineups.

I always tell my readers that leveraging sign-up bonuses is the smartest way to chase bigger payouts with less risk. This exclusive offer instantly boosts your starting funds, giving us a real chance at a nice pay day while we cheer on the league’s top sluggers.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for HR Derby Fantasy

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 13, 2026

The latest Boom welcome offer is the perfect way to step up to the plate. By making a minimum deposit of just $10, new Boom customers can take advantage of the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion. I love using house money to build out my player prop entries, and this bonus gives you the perfect opportunity to lock in your strategy ahead of the Home Run Derby.

To qualify for this exclusive bonus, you just need to be a first-time user on the platform. Keep in mind that the offer is strictly eligible only for new Boom customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state. Enter the promo code WTOP40 today, and let’s get those free lineups ready before the first batter steps into the box.

First Round Home Run Projections

Handicapping the Home Run Derby can feel a little intimidating, but once we break down the exotic markets, the value becomes crystal clear. We are focusing on the Derby contestants and their specific round-by-round output. Below is a look at the current field of sluggers and the available first-round home run props.

Player (Team) 1st Round Home Runs (More/Less) Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) 8.5 Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) 10.5 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) 9.5 Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox) 9.5 Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals) 9.5 Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals) 9.5 Ben Rice (New York Yankees) 9.5 Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox) 8.5

Keep in mind that these totals reflect the new format. Contestants get 20 swings in the first round, followed by 15 swings in the second round and finals. But if you hit a homer on your last swing, you get to keep going until you fail to home run.

Prop Analysis

Right now, the smartest way to play this event is by looking at first-round totals. For example, we can take Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper to hit more or less than 8.5 home runs in the opening round. I’m personally building my lineups around Harper to go “more” than 8.5. We know he thrives under the spotlight, and he’s in front of his fans in Philly.

We also have to keep a close eye on his teammate, Kyle Schwarber, along with young power hitters like Junior Caminero and Jordan Walker.

How Use the Boom Promo Code

Activating your Boom promo is a straightforward process that will have you ready for the Home Run Derby in just a few minutes. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple steps below to claim your bonus and begin building those winning lineups:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) so they can securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter Boom promo code WTOP40 to lock in your eligibility for the exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Remember, a minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in this promotion. Play and Claim Your Bonus: To activate the offer, you must play $5 in entry fees. Once you complete that requirement, Boom will instantly reward you with $40 in free lineups.

By following these easy steps, you can use your $40 in free lineups to explore the available Home Run Derby markets and start playing like a true strategist.