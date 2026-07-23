Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in MLB Lineups for Diamondbacks-Cardinals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new user looking to build a nice pay day around tonight’s Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals matchup, there’s nothing better than starting with a serious bankroll boost. By locking in the Boom promo code WTOP40, first-time players who sign up here and play $5 will automatically get $40 in free lineups.

I’m handicapping this diamond clash right alongside you, and getting an extra $40 to attack these MLB player props gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts without breaking a sweat.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

Before the first pitch flies at Busch Stadium, let’s get you set up with this sign-up bonus. Claiming the offer is simple, giving us some extra ammunition to build out those exotic slips. Here are the crucial details for the welcome offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play 5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 23, 2026

New Boom customers can easily capitalize on this offer before tonight’s Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals game. As long as you meet the platform’s age requirements and are sitting in a participating state, you’re good to go. Just make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a qualifying $5 entry.

Once that initial $5 entry is locked in, you automatically receive $40 in free lineups. Whether we are keying in on strikeout totals for the starters or trying to nail a trifecta of hit props for the sluggers at Busch Stadium, this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promo is the perfect way to build your bankroll with a minimal upfront investment.

Projections for DiamondBacks vs. Cardinals

I always say that handicapping is about finding the right angles. To help us maximize our promotional plays tonight, I’ve pulled the standout hit and strikeout props. Here is the morning line look at the starting pitchers and eight of the game’s top hitters.

Player Hits Strikeouts Brandon Pfaadt (AZ) N/A O/U 3.5 (Over -108 / Under -118) Michael McGreevy (STL) N/A O/U 3.5 (Over +109 / Under -140) Jordan Walker (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -260 / Under +195) N/A Ketel Marte (AZ) O/U 0.5 (Over -245 / Under +156) N/A Ivan Herrera (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -242 / Under +179) N/A Gabriel Moreno (AZ) O/U 0.5 (Over -236 / Under +175) N/A Corbin Carroll (AZ) O/U 0.5 (Over -225 / Under +167) N/A Masyn Winn (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -188 / Under +140) N/A Max Kepler (AZ) O/U 0.5 (Over -174 / Under +130) N/A Nolan Arenado (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -173 / Under +129) N/A

When I’m putting together my own entries tonight, a few standout trends are catching my eye. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt has a strikeout line set at a modest 3.5. The math strongly points us to the over (-108). He has punched out at least four batters in five of his last six road starts, averaging 5.83 strikeouts per game in that span. I’m confidently locking him in as a key piece of my slips.

At the dish, St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker is essentially an automatic anchor for us right now. He boasts a massive 92% cover rate on his 0.5 hits prop recently, clearing the mark in 11 of his last 12 games. At -260 to the over, he’s a highly reliable building block. We can easily pair him with his teammate Masyn Winn (-188 on the over for 0.5 hits), who has recorded a hit in five of his last six matchups specifically against the D-backs.

If you want a smart contrarian angle for a bigger payout, let’s look at fading Cardinals DH Ivan Herrera. He’s struggling to find his timing, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in five of his last seven games (managing just 0.57 hits per game in that stretch). Taking the under (+179) gives us a real chance at a very nice pay day.

Register with the Boom Promo Code

Ready to get these entries going? Claiming your bonus ahead of the Diamondbacks and Cardinals first pitch is incredibly easy. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Start the sign-up process here. You’ll need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make absolutely sure you enter Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. We need this exact code to lock in your eligibility for the big new-user bonus. Fund Your Wallet: Once you are verified, navigate to the cashier and make a qualifying deposit using one of their secure banking methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Play and Earn: With the account funded, place your first $5 entry. Once you complete this qualifying play, Boom automatically hits your account with $40 in free lineups.

Once that $10 minimum deposit is in and your initial entry is submitted, we’ll be fully loaded with extra lineups to attack tonight’s MLB action.