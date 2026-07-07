Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 Bonus for MLB Picks (July 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the Boom promo code WTOP40 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game. Eligible new customers can sign up here to activate a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus designed specifically for first-time players.

This promotional offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s action, allowing us to build strong entries around the clash between the Chicago Cubs (50-40) and the Baltimore Orioles (42-49), featuring a pitching matchup of Matthew Boyd against Shane Baz.

Whether you choose to key in on the Cubs and Orioles or want to use your bonus on any other matchup on the July 7th MLB slate—such as the 50-40 New York Yankees visiting the 52-36 Tampa Bay Rays or the Atlanta Braves taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates—this new-user offer provides immediate value to kick-start your bankroll. We’re in this together, so let’s get you set up for success.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

Before we lock in our entries for late matchups like the Philadelphia Phillies (50-41) visiting the Cincinnati Reds (41-48) at Great American Ball Park, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. I always review the terms before putting my money down, and you should too. Check the table below for a quick breakdown of the offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states Date Last Verified July 7, 2026

Taking advantage of the Boom promo code is a straightforward process for new Boom customers looking to get in on today’s MLB action. By registering and making a minimum deposit of $10, you will unlock the exclusive “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer. This introductory bonus provides excellent flexibility, allowing us to build exotic-style combinations across the entire evening’s slate.

You can immediately put your free lineups to work on matchups like the 10:40 PM UTC first pitch between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, or target specific player projections when the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. The offer is strictly available to new players who are 18+ and physically located in one of the eligible states listed above.

MLB Player Projections Tonight

With your Boom promo code locked in, you have absolute freedom in how you build your free lineups. To help you get started and demystify the handicapping process, I’ve compiled a list of some of the most notable player projections across tonight’s morning line. I’m placing these entries myself, so let’s look at the numbers.

Player Consensus Hits Consensus Strikeouts Matthew Boyd (CHI) N/A 5.5 Paul Skenes (PIT) N/A 6.5 Gunnar Henderson (BAL) 1.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHI) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Yandy Díaz (TB) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A

Matchup Insights and Fantasy Trends

When evaluating pitchers, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes is a prime candidate to key on for the Over on his 6.5 strikeouts prop. The data heavily supports a dominant outing, as Skenes has exceeded 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five games, as well as in four consecutive home starts with an impressive 8.25 strikeouts per game average. On the flip side, Chicago’s Matthew Boyd presents a strong case for the Under on his 5.5 strikeouts line. Boyd has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in five straight games, managing an average of just 4.0 Ks during that stretch.

For the hitters, the trends clearly highlight several attractive spots to anchor your lineups. New York’s Anthony Volpe has crushed his matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, exceeding his 0.5 hits prop in four straight games against them with a 100% cover rate. Similarly, Atlanta’s Matt Olson brings a hot bat into his matchup, having cleared his 0.5 hits line in four consecutive contests.

Conversely, the data suggests fading Cody Bellinger. The New York slugger is battling a cold streak, failing to surpass 0.5 hits in five of his last seven games and averaging a mere 0.3 hits per game over that span. Using these situational trends can give you a measurable edge when assembling your bonus entries tonight, turning standard picks into a sophisticated, high-upside strategy.

Grab $40 Bonus with the Boom Promo Code

Getting started with Boom and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. There is nothing better than playing with house money, so if you are ready to dive into tonight’s MLB slate, just follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Begin the sign-up process here. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure that you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This code is absolutely required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your new account. A minimum deposit of at least $10 is required to get started, and you can complete this transaction using any of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Jump into the action by building and submitting your entries. Under the rules of this offer, you must play a $5 lineup to trigger the bonus. Claim Your Reward: It really is as simple as “play $5, get $40 in free lineups.” Once you have played your initial $5 entry, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future matchups.

With just a $10 minimum deposit to get through the door, this introductory promotion is one of the easiest ways to build your bankroll while we enjoy the rest of the baseball season together.