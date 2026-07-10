Boom Promo Code WTOP: Get $40 Bonus in Lineups for MLB Fantasy (July 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing quite like a nice pay day on the diamond, and tonight’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals is giving us a real chance to build a winning ticket. New users can lock in the Boom promo code WTOP40 here to score an incredible welcome offer: simply play $5, and you’ll get $40 in free lineups.

This offer is strictly for new users, making it the perfect time for us to jump in, handicap these daily fantasy entries together, and snag a win. Plus, if you’re looking to diversify your portfolio, this bonus isn’t just for baseball—you can even use those free lineups to get in on the action for the World Cup!

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

I love finding an edge, and securing bonus entries is the ultimate bankroll booster. Before we lock in our picks for the upcoming clash between the Braves and Cardinals at Busch Stadium, make sure you claim your new user bonus. Here is the cheat sheet for the current welcome offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 10, 2026

As new Boom customers, when you sign up and enter the promo code WTOP40, you’ll unlock a sweet “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus. Think of it as your starter kit for crushing tonight’s DFS contests.

To claim this offer, we just need to register a new account, drop in a minimum deposit of $10, and lock in that first $5 entry. Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new players who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your initial entry goes live, you’ll have $40 in free lineups hitting your account, giving us all the ammunition we need to build some truly sophisticated rosters for this Braves-Cardinals showdown.

MLB Totals for Friday Night

If we want to construct a winning ticket tonight, we need to dig into the prop market. Below is a look at the consensus morning lines for the starting pitchers’ strikeout props and the top hitters’ odds to record a hit.

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale N/A O 6.5 (+119) / U 6.5 (-153) Kyle Leahy N/A O 3.5 (-153) / U 3.5 (+118) Matt Olson O 0.5 (-255) / U 0.5 (+186) N/A Ozzie Albies O 0.5 (-252) / U 0.5 (+184) N/A Jordan Walker O 0.5 (-214) / U 0.5 (+157) N/A Austin Riley O 0.5 (-202) / U 0.5 (+150) N/A Dominic Smith O 0.5 (-198) / U 0.5 (+147) N/A Alec Burleson O 0.5 (-193) / U 0.5 (+144) N/A Masyn Winn O 0.5 (-166) / U 0.5 (+125) N/A Mike Yastrzemski O 0.5 (-147) / U 0.5 (+110) N/A

Prop Matchups to Watch

When I sit down to handicap tonight’s lines, the data reveals a few distinct trends. Here is how I’m playing these matchups to give us the best shot at a solid payout.

Starting on the mound, Chris Sale is looking at a lofty 6.5 strikeout total. I know he’s been a dominant favorite all season, but my read here is to fade the noise. Sale hasn’t cleared 6.5 Ks in three of his last four road starts. I’m locking in the under (-153) for a much safer play. On the flip side, Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy is sitting at a very manageable 3.5 strikeouts. He’s eclipsed that mark in four of his last five appearances, so we’re confidently taking the over (-153) here.

At the plate, both lineups have bats running hot. Atlanta’s Matt Olson is an absolute key for my entries tonight; he has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games, making his over 0.5 hits (-255) a highly reliable anchor. For St. Louis, Masyn Winn is another guy I’m trusting. Winn has tallied a hit in 16 of his last 21 games (76%). Snagging his over 0.5 hits at -166 gives us a phenomenal piece to our daily fantasy puzzle.

Score $40 Bonus with the Boom Promo Code

Ready to step up to the plate and claim this Boom welcome offer? I promise the process is incredibly straightforward. Here’s the step-by-step game plan so we can start building those winning entries today:

Sign Up: Create your new account here. You will need to enter standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During registration, be absolutely sure to input the Boom promo code WTOP40 to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and fund that bankroll. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to play, which you can easily handle using any of Boom’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Put your handicapping skills to the test by creating your lineups. Under the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promo, new users who submit a $5 entry will be rewarded with $40 in free lineups for future contests.

Once your first entry is submitted and your bonus is credited, you’ll be well-equipped to dive into all the daily fantasy action.