Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No-Sweat Bonus for England-Argentina World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When using the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can lock in up to $200 in no-sweat entries. Register here to make your picks on England vs. Argentina.If our first entries don’t hit, we get up to $200 back in Betr Bucks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Picks

Unlocking this Betr welcome offer is a total breeze for fans ready to get in on the daily fantasy action. By simply signing up, you’ll have two no-sweat entries, which can each be up to $100. Personally, I love using these no-sweat promos to take a shot at bigger payouts. If my entry loses, I get my entry fee returned directly to my account as Betr Bucks.

Whether you’re building your first lineup around England’s star attackers or Argentina’s sturdy defense ahead of their massive showdown in Atlanta, GA, this safety net provides phenomenal value. Just remember, this promotion is exclusively available for new Betr customers. You must meet the minimum age requirements for daily fantasy sports and be physically located within a participating state to claim it.

Targeting Props for Messi

Many soccer fans will be paying attention to Lionel Messi on Wednesday afternoon. You can use Betr to predict his stats against England.

Market for Lionel Messi Total Shots Attempted 2.5 (Discount) Goals 0.5 (Nuke) Shots on Target 1.5 Goals + Assists 0.5 Fouls 0.5 (Edge) Assists 0.5

You’ll notice that a few of these markets have promos attached. For example, his shots attempted market has a discount, so you’ll have a better chance at a win. If you are an England fan, there are similar options for Harry Kane. Be sure to check for other markets later in the week for the last World Cup matchups. The winner will take on Spain in the final, while the loser will meet France for 3rd place. It’ll be a great chance to use those Betr Bucks if one of your initial entries don’t hit.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

Securing your no-sweat entry ahead of the World Cup clash between England and Argentina is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below, and we’ll be building winning lineups together in no time:

Register a New Account: Set up a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the Betr promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit funds using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Two Entries Up to $100 Each: Create daily fantasy lineups featuring players from the England vs. Argentina matchup (or any other available sports market). Your first two entries are covered. After a loss, you’ll get up to $200 in Betr Bucks in return.

After this offer, try using the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to win up to 1,000X your entry.