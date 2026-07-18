Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in Bonus Entries for France-England or MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to get in on the action for today’s epic showdown between France and England, I’ve got exactly what you need. By signing up here and using the Betr promo code WTOP, new players can unlock $200 in no-sweat entries.

Whether we are building a strategic lineup for this heavyweight soccer matchup or shifting gears to lock in some MLB picks for today’s baseball slate, this promotion is the perfect way to build our bankroll. You get two entries of up to $100 each, and if either one doesn’t hit, you get a refund in Betr Bucks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Before we finalize our handicapping and lock in our entries for France vs. England, let’s make sure we have all the essential details regarding this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about triggering your bonus:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $200 in No Sweat Entries (Two $100 Entries) Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

Overview of the No-Sweat Entries

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and I love how much flexibility it gives us. New customers who sign up using our code can place two separate entries of up to $100 each. If your picks win, you score a fantastic payout. But if a loss occurs, it triggers a bonus refund in Betr Bucks, meaning you get a second chance to bounce back.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. The best part? You aren’t boxed into just one sport. If you see a great angle on the soccer pitch for France vs. England but also love a pitching prop on the diamond, these no sweat entries can absolutely be used for MLB picks, giving us real chances to diversify our strategy.

Player Props for France vs. England

If you are trying to decide how to use those two $100 no sweat entries, diving into the player prop market is where we can find some serious value. Today’s highly anticipated showdown between France and England offers plenty of intriguing options to key our lineups around.

Below, I’ve compiled the anytime goalscorer props for some of the most dangerous attackers taking the pitch today.

Player Anytime Goalscorer Kylian Mbappe -190 Harry Kane +110 Ivan Toney +140 Ollie Watkins +140 Jude Bellingham +255

These are exactly the kinds of high-upside markets where we want to deploy our Betr promo code offer. Whether you are backing a phenom like Jude Bellingham to find the back of the net, or combining one of these soccer props with your favorite MLB picks of the night, having that “no sweat” safety net takes the pressure off.

Guide for Using the Betr Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive offer is a breeze. If you are ready to get in the trenches with me for the upcoming match between France and England (or tonight’s MLB action), follow these simple steps to secure your no sweat entries:

Create an Account: Register here for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP when prompted. This is absolutely required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entries: You get two no sweat entries of up to $100 each. You can focus entirely on the France vs. England World Cup match, mix in some MLB picks, or tackle the baseball slate entirely.

If your entries win, you keep the profits. If either entry loses, that loss triggers a bonus refund in Betr Bucks, giving you another shot at a winner.