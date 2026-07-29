Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Picks Wednesday (July 29)

New DFS users can secure a $200 bonus and free pick to use on today’s MLB slate by activating the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Wednesday
Before finalizing your entries on tonight’s matchups—such as the 61-46 New York Yankees visiting the 55-51 Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals—review the precise parameters of the latest Betr welcome offer below.
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Date Last Verified
|July 29th, 2026
New Betr customers can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer, unlocking up to $200 in value through two no-sweat entries. Once you register and fund your account, you can apply these risk-free tokens to tonight’s MLB action. Whether you are backing Cam Schlittler and the New York Yankees as they visit Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox, or formulating predictions on Matthew Boyd’s Chicago Cubs taking on Dustin May’s St. Louis Cardinals, this promotion provides a strong mathematical safety net. If either of your initial predictions falls short, Betr will refund the entry amount, up to $100 per token, in Betr Bucks.
To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Betr customer creating an account for the first time. Additionally, all players must meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates. Ensure you meet these eligibility guidelines before placing your entries on tonight’s slate.
How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight
Whether you are evaluating the strikeout metrics of the starting rotations or the contact rates of the lineups, tonight’s matchups feature plenty of intriguing player props to target with your no-sweat entries. Below is a breakdown of the strikeout and hit lines for key players taking the field.
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Davis Martin
|N/A
|4.5
|Cam Schlittler
|N/A
|7.5
|Jasson Domínguez
|0.5
|N/A
|Paul Goldschmidt
|0.5
|N/A
|Andrew Benintendi
|0.5
|N/A
|Trent Grisham
|0.5
|N/A
|Ian Happ
|0.5
|N/A
|Seiya Suzuki
|0.5
|N/A
|Jordan Walker
|0.5
|N/A
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|0.5
|N/A
When isolating the most favorable lines, analyzing recent offensive trends and season-long baseline data provides a clear recipe for success.
For the New York Yankees, Jasson Domínguez presents a high-probability opportunity on the offensive side. While his overall season batting average sits at .239, isolating his recent sample size reveals excellent reliability at the plate. Domínguez has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in eight of his last nine games, generating an average of 1.1 hits per contest during that stretch. This underlying data strongly supports taking the over on his 0.5 hits prop tonight.
For the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Ian Happ is another bat supported by the metrics. Happ is hitting .221 on the season but has successfully surpassed 0.5 hits in six of his last eight appearances. This recent momentum indicates positive contact trends and makes the over a logical selection for his matchup.
On the mound, Chicago White Sox starter Davis Martin faces a challenging strikeout prop line of 4.5. While he carries an 8.108 K/9 on the season, historical performance trends indicate he has only exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in one of his last two starts against the Yankees. Given this specific head-to-head data, taking the under stands out as the analytically sound play.
How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP
To claim this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB action, follow these step-by-step instructions to properly configure your account:
- Register an Account: Begin by creating and registering a new account on the Betr app or website. You will be required to input standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure you input the Betr promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is the mandatory trigger to unlock your no-sweat entries and free pick.
- Fund Your Account: Select one of Betr’s secure payment methods to execute your initial deposit. Funding your account is a prerequisite to activating the two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick.
- Claim the Full Bonus Value: While you are not obligated to deposit the full $200 immediately at sign-up, you will eventually need to deposit at least $200 to realize the maximum mathematical value of the promotion and fully fund both $100 maximum entries.
- Place Your Entries: Once your account is active and funded, you are ready to construct your slips. Apply your no-sweat tokens to tonight’s exciting baseball slate—whether you are fading the pitching metrics in the Yankees-White Sox game or backing the bats in the Cubs-Cardinals matchup. If either of your $100 maximum tokens loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks.