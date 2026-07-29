Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Picks Wednesday (July 29)

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New DFS users can secure a $200 bonus and free pick to use on today’s MLB slate by activating the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Wednesday

Before finalizing your entries on tonight’s matchups—such as the 61-46 New York Yankees visiting the 55-51 Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals—review the precise parameters of the latest Betr welcome offer below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 29th, 2026

New Betr customers can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer, unlocking up to $200 in value through two no-sweat entries. Once you register and fund your account, you can apply these risk-free tokens to tonight’s MLB action. Whether you are backing Cam Schlittler and the New York Yankees as they visit Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox, or formulating predictions on Matthew Boyd’s Chicago Cubs taking on Dustin May’s St. Louis Cardinals, this promotion provides a strong mathematical safety net. If either of your initial predictions falls short, Betr will refund the entry amount, up to $100 per token, in Betr Bucks.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Betr customer creating an account for the first time. Additionally, all players must meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates. Ensure you meet these eligibility guidelines before placing your entries on tonight’s slate.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are evaluating the strikeout metrics of the starting rotations or the contact rates of the lineups, tonight’s matchups feature plenty of intriguing player props to target with your no-sweat entries. Below is a breakdown of the strikeout and hit lines for key players taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Davis Martin N/A 4.5 Cam Schlittler N/A 7.5 Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi 0.5 N/A Trent Grisham 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong 0.5 N/A

When isolating the most favorable lines, analyzing recent offensive trends and season-long baseline data provides a clear recipe for success.

For the New York Yankees, Jasson Domínguez presents a high-probability opportunity on the offensive side. While his overall season batting average sits at .239, isolating his recent sample size reveals excellent reliability at the plate. Domínguez has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in eight of his last nine games, generating an average of 1.1 hits per contest during that stretch. This underlying data strongly supports taking the over on his 0.5 hits prop tonight.

For the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Ian Happ is another bat supported by the metrics. Happ is hitting .221 on the season but has successfully surpassed 0.5 hits in six of his last eight appearances. This recent momentum indicates positive contact trends and makes the over a logical selection for his matchup.

On the mound, Chicago White Sox starter Davis Martin faces a challenging strikeout prop line of 4.5. While he carries an 8.108 K/9 on the season, historical performance trends indicate he has only exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in one of his last two starts against the Yankees. Given this specific head-to-head data, taking the under stands out as the analytically sound play.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

To claim this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB action, follow these step-by-step instructions to properly configure your account: