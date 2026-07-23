Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus and Free Pick for MLB Slate Thursday

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Baseball fans can use the Betr promo code WTOP to secure a $200 bonus and free pick to use on all MLB games today. Use this link here to start creating your profile.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Padres vs. Braves Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

The mechanics of this welcome offer provide a fantastic safety net for your first time playing on the app. Available exclusively to new Betr customers who meet their local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, the promotion grants you two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries misses the mark, you will be refunded your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a combined $200 maximum limit.

As an added benefit, qualifying new users will also receive a free pick upon completing their registration. Whether you are backing the Braves at home or siding with the visiting Padres, this combination of no-sweat entries and a complimentary pick gives you multiple opportunities to jump straight into today’s MLB action with confidence.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

When utilizing your promo for tonight’s Braves vs. Padres matchup, the player prop market offers several intriguing options. Below is a look at the consensus over/under lines for the starting pitchers’ strikeouts and the hit props for some of the biggest bats in the lineups.

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale N/A 7.5 Griffin Canning N/A 4.5 Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts 0.5 N/A Ty France 0.5 N/A Luis Campusano 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to build out your card, the data provides a few distinct angles to consider.

Starting on the mound, Chris Sale’s strikeout line sits at 7.5. The Braves’ southpaw has dominated this season with 123 strikeouts and an elite 10.54 K/9. Recent trends show Sale has gone over 7.5 strikeouts in two of his last three starts against San Diego, suggesting the over is a strong play. Conversely, Griffin Canning’s strikeout prop is set at 4.5. While he boasts a respectable 9.12 K/9 rate, the projections indicate he may struggle to clear this line tonight.

In the batter’s box, Matt Olson presents a highly favorable case to go over his 0.5 hits prop. The Braves’ slugger is hitting .270 on the year and has safely recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 home games. Ozzie Albies is another solid candidate for the over, having exceeded 0.5 hits in 20 of his last 29 contests.

On the other hand, the data suggests tempering expectations for Manny Machado. The Padres’ veteran third baseman is batting just .202 this season and has failed to reach the 0.5 hits mark in four of his last six road games. Taking the under on Machado could be a calculated fade based on his current struggles away from home.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Betr is a simple and straightforward process. To claim your welcome bonus ahead of the Padres vs. Braves game, follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register for an account: Download the Betr app and create your new profile by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Enter the promo code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP. Applying this code is required to officially trigger the no-sweat entries on your account. Make a qualifying deposit: Fund your account using one of Betr’s secure banking methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus—which unlocks two $100 max tokens and a free pick—you will need to deposit at least $200.

Please note that you do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up. However, you will need to reach that $200 threshold in order to realize the full value of the promotion. Once your account is set up and funded, your no-sweat entries will be ready to use on today’s action.